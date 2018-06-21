Today Is Dump the Pump Day

For the third straight year, Gold Country Stage is participating in the National Dump the Pump Day today. Nevada County Transit Services Director Robin Van Valkenburg says it’s part of the Free Fare Days they provide throughout the year…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburg

Gold Country Stage officials say public transportation is a cornerstone of local economies, in urban, suburban, and rural communities. They say it helps make a community economically prosperous and competitive. Valkenburg says a report from the American Public Transportation Association shows that individuals in a two-person household can save an average of more than 10-thousand dollars a year…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburg

Valkenburg says a year ago, local participation in Dump the Pump Day added 529 bus passenger trips. The day was established in 2006, when gas prices had risen to three-dollars a gallon.