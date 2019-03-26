Today is Election Day; Get Returns Here

Today is Election Day in Nevada County and ten other counties. Just one race is on the ballot, and that’s for State Senate in Dictrict One. Nevada County is again using the Voters Choice Act, which means you get a ballot in the mail, which you can send back, drop in a drop box, or, go to a vote center if you have any questions, or would rather vote in person…

Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says they have several drop box locations, including S-P-D Market and SaveMart in Grass Valley, the Rood Center parking lot in Nevada City, and the Holiday Markets in Penn Valley and South County. You can also still put your ballot in the mail, and will be counted as long as it postmarked today, and received by Friday. There are six candidates on the ballot, and if no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will face a runoff in June. Diaz says he’ll post Nevada County’s results on the county’s website as soon as possible after the polls close at 8pm…

Those will be Nevada County’s results only. Results from all eleven counties will be on the Secretary of State’s website, and we will have a link to both below. Four Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the seat vacated by Ted Gaines when he was elected to the State Board of Equalization. Silke Pfluger is from Truckee and the lone Democrat, joining Brian Dahle, Theodore Dzubia (Juba), Rex Hime, and Kevin Kiley. Democrat Steve Baird announced last month that he was withdrawing fro the race, but is still listed on the ballot.

