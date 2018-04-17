Today is Income Tax Day

Got your taxes done yet? You know you are running out of time. Today is the last day to file, and there are millions of last-minute filers out there. David Tucker with the Internal Revenue Service says he doesn’t have the exact numbers of how many wait until the last minute, but he understands why people do…

Those returns need to be in the mail before 5pm to get the proper postmark, but you have until 11:59pm if you are filing electronically. Tucker says the number of people doing that is climbing every year…

If you have a simple return, you can file for free. If you do need more time, you can file for an extension, but that must be done today. Remember, though, that an extension to file is not an extension to pay, and you should send a check for the estimated amount you owe to avoid any future penalties.

–gf