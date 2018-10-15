Today Is Tax Filing Extension Deadline

If you still haven’t filed your taxes this year, today is the last day of the six-month extension granted by the Internal Revenue Service. And IRS Spokesman David Tucker reminds us, once again, that, in case you didn’t already know, it’s not an extension to pay…

click to listen to David Tucker

Tucker says if you can’t pay it all immediately, pay as much as you can. Penalty and interest are based on the amount you owe and how long you owe it. Late payment penalties are calculated at point-5-percent of the unpaid balance per month. The maximum you can be charged in late payment penalties is 25-percent. Tucker says many people wait as last as possible to pay their taxes and find themselves caught off-guard by the April 15th deadline…

click to listen to David Tucker

And if you miss today’s deadline, the IRS says a failure to file penalty will be assessed. The amount depends on the individual.