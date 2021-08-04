< Back to All News

Tom Fitzsimmons Gets Fair Blue Ribbon

Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 12:09 AM PDT

Before judges get to work examining the first exhibits of the Nevada County Fair, two special blue ribbons have already been awarded. One of the recipients is our own Tom Fitzsimmons, who first heard the news while he was on the air, earlier this summer…

The Western Fairs Association Blue Ribbon Award recognizes and honors individuals or groups who have provided outstanding support to the Fair and/or the fair industry. The Board of Directors says Tom was chosen for his many years of broadcasting live from the Fair, as well as showcasing livestock exhibitors and events from the KNCO studios, prior to the Fair. And, in the weeks leading up to it, Tom reads on-air up to 60 letters written by exhibitors and ag mechanics students…

Officials say the letters encourage prospective buyers to participate and bid. Tom has been broadcasting live from the KNCO gazebo for 26 years. And during the past few years he’s also covered, live, the Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auctions. The other blue ribbon recipient is West Coast Equine Sports Therapy operator Alyssa Mayo.

