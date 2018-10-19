Tom Petty Tribute Concert Saturday

Tomorrow would have been Tom Petty’s 68th birthday, and local fans can celebrate by attending a tribute concert in Grass Valley. Felton Pruit is the producer of the Tom Petty Birthday Bash at the Foothills Event Center on Idaho Maryland Road. He says it will be a great venue…

The tribute band Petty Luv will be performing, with featured guest Michael Ward of the Wallflowers, who is coming up from Los Angeles. Chris Kelly is one of the lead singers, and says if you love Tom Petty, you’lllove this show…

The show is tomorrow night at 7:30. Tickets are available.

