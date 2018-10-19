< Back to All News

Tom Petty Tribute Concert Saturday

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Tomorrow would have been Tom Petty’s 68th birthday, and local fans can celebrate by attending a tribute concert in Grass Valley. Felton Pruit is the producer of the Tom Petty Birthday Bash at the Foothills Event Center on Idaho Maryland Road. He says it will be a great venue…

Listen to Felton Pruit

The tribute band Petty Luv will be performing, with featured guest Michael Ward of the Wallflowers, who is coming up from Los Angeles. Chris Kelly is one of the lead singers, and says if you love Tom Petty, you’lllove this show…

Listen to Chris Kelly

The show is tomorrow night at 7:30. Tickets are available.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha