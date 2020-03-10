Torture Allegation Details In Abuse Case

A 79-year-old Nevada City man accused of abusing his 81-year-old wife, who had advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, is scheduled to make another court appearance on Tuesday. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says Wilford Robinson is still charged with domestic violence with great bodily injury. And there’s still a special allegation of torture…

Walsh says there is also a recording of Robinson making threats. The victim had been checked into Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where it was discovered that both of her femur bones were fractured. Walsh says this goes beyond any difficulties Robinson may have had in trying to take care of someone with Alzheimer’s…

Robinson has not been formally arraigned on the charges yet.