Toter Delays And Carpet Recycling For Waste Mgt

Posted: May. 17, 2022 12:04 AM PDT

The longtime global supply chain issues have also stalled the deliveries of new garbage, recycling, and green waste toters for Waste Management. In Nevada County Division Manager Larry Picard says they’ve finally arrived at the transfer station on McCourtney Road after being ordered in January and also as far back as October. But that still doesn’t mean all customers are going to get them right away….

But Picard says you can also arrange to pick up toters at the transfer station. Meanwhile, the county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says a carpet recycling program has begun…

California is the first state to require a carpet recycling program designed and implemented by manufacturers with CalRecycle oversight. Goals for 2023 through 2027 were just approved last week.

