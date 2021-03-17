Touching on the Red Tier

It looks like it will be at least one more week for Nevada County to stay in the Purple Tier before it can move into Red and begin legal indoor dining again. Nevada County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says case rates in neighboring counties have been consistently dropping while Nevada County has not.

Last week Nevada County just missed at 10.1 cases, and yesterday the county came in at 9.3 cases. Wolfe says since we met the threshold, we need to hold it for another week.

Once in the Red Tier, and vaccinations increase to 4 million in the highest risk areas of the state , the threshold to move to the Orange Tier will be 5.9 cases per day.