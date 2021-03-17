< Back to All News

Touching on the Red Tier

Posted: Mar. 17, 2021 5:07 AM PDT

It looks like it will be at least one more week for Nevada County to stay in the Purple Tier before it can move into Red and begin legal indoor dining again. Nevada County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says case rates in neighboring counties have been consistently dropping while Nevada County has not.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Last week Nevada County just missed at 10.1 cases, and yesterday the county came in at 9.3 cases. Wolfe says since we met the threshold, we need to hold it for another week.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Once in the Red Tier, and vaccinations increase to 4 million in the highest risk areas of the state , the threshold to move to the Orange Tier will be 5.9 cases per day.

