Tour Highlights Nevada City Cemeteries

The Nevada County Library is hosting a new tour out of the Doris Foley Library in Nevada City on Saturday. The event combines a hosted walking tour of two Nevada City cemeteries and a workshop on how to use library tools to research obitiuaries and mortuary records. Foley Library Technician, Tiffany Roberts, says the walking tour is led by local historian Chris Ward.

One of the special features of St Canice Cemetery is not only who is buried there, but also “what” is buried there.

The second stop is at Pioneer Cemetery.

Another person of interest buried at Pioneer is Felix Gillet (Gill-ay)… a pioneer in organic farming and food production.

The tour wraps up back at Foley Library where Roberts will give a lesson on how to use technology to search obituraies from various newspapers as well as how to access adn interpret morturay records for local facilities.

For more information visit the library pages at MyNevadaCounty.com