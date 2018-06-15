< Back to All News

Tour Highlights Nevada City Cemeteries

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 5:20 AM PDT

The Nevada County Library is hosting a new tour out of the Doris Foley Library in Nevada City on Saturday. The event combines a hosted walking tour of two Nevada City cemeteries and a workshop on how to use library tools to research obitiuaries and mortuary records. Foley Library Technician, Tiffany Roberts, says the walking tour is led by local historian Chris Ward.

Listen to Tiffany Roberts

One of the special features of St Canice Cemetery is not only who is buried there, but also “what” is buried there.

Listen to Tiffany Roberts

The second stop is at Pioneer Cemetery.

Listen to Tiffany Roberts

Another person of interest buried at Pioneer is Felix Gillet (Gill-ay)… a pioneer in organic farming and food production.

The tour wraps up back at Foley Library where Roberts will give a lesson on how to use technology to search obituraies from various newspapers as well as how to access adn interpret morturay records for local facilities.

For more information visit the library pages at MyNevadaCounty.com

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha