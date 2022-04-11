< Back to All News

Tour of Nevada County Almost Sold-Out

Posted: Apr. 11, 2022 12:35 AM PDT

The buses are filling up fast for the Tour of Nevada County on April 28th. There are six locations, each highlighting an accomplished business that’s partnered with the Economic Resource Council or in some way benefited by the services the Council provides. And ERC Executive Director Gil Mathew says some are off the beaten path, such as the Cannabis Higher Commitment Analytical Lab…

Mathew calls the Tour a sneak peak at the economic engine behind the manzanita curtain….

Other featured businesses include A and M Labs, Autometrix Incorporated, Beowulf Industrial Sewing, and Circo Innovations. Waste Management will also host a “lunch without landfill”, as the company will inform attendees of the steps it’s taking to cut down on food waste and one-time use containers and utensils.

