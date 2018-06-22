< Back to All News

Town Hall Against Sanctuary State Law Monday

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

The California Values Act. That’s the subject of a town hall meeting in Grass Valley Monday Night put on by the State of Jefferson Patriots. The California Values Act is better known as making California a sanctuary state, protecting illegal aliens from federal government arrest–something the group, and the California Republican Party opposes, and the U-S Attorney General is fighting in court. The guest speaker at the meeting will be Nevada County Republican Party Chair Bob Hren, and he says he’ll give an overview of the law, and how cities and counties can respond…

Listen to Bob Hren 1

Hren says he plans to speak for about 20 minutes, and take questions, and hopefully generate a discussion…

Listen to Bob Hren 2

Everyone is invited, but there is limited seating. The town hall is at the Board of Realtors, also known as Esterly Hall, 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Doors open at 5:30, the program starts at 6. Refreshments will be provided.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha