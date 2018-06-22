Town Hall Against Sanctuary State Law Monday

The California Values Act. That’s the subject of a town hall meeting in Grass Valley Monday Night put on by the State of Jefferson Patriots. The California Values Act is better known as making California a sanctuary state, protecting illegal aliens from federal government arrest–something the group, and the California Republican Party opposes, and the U-S Attorney General is fighting in court. The guest speaker at the meeting will be Nevada County Republican Party Chair Bob Hren, and he says he’ll give an overview of the law, and how cities and counties can respond…

Hren says he plans to speak for about 20 minutes, and take questions, and hopefully generate a discussion…

Everyone is invited, but there is limited seating. The town hall is at the Board of Realtors, also known as Esterly Hall, 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Doors open at 5:30, the program starts at 6. Refreshments will be provided.

