Town Hall Meeting For South Co Shaded Fuel Break

A town hall meeting is happening Thursday evening at the Alta Sierra Country Club to address questions and concerns regarding another major wildfire fuels reduction project. Nevada County Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach says it’s a kick-off for the 339-acre South County Shaded Fuel Break that begins next year. And engagement with property owners is always critical…

Funding is provided by Cal Fire. They’ve identified the project as a top priority to protect one of California’s most wildfire-vulnerable areas. That includes Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines….

Officials also stress that a shaded fuel break defense zone will not remove all vegetation and is not intended to prevent the spread of wildfire entirely. It’s designed to slow the spread. Information on prescriptions, project benefits, landowner match verification, and maintenance agreements is also available. Griesbach says the plan is to complete the project by Christmas Eve of 2024. The town hall meeting is Thursday from 6 to 8pm at the Alta Sierra Country Club.