Town Hall Meeting Tonight in Penn Valley

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:47 AM PST

Penn Valley residents will be gathering this evening for their annual Town Hall meeting. This is the eleventh annual, put on by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Mike Mastrodonato is the Master of Ceremonies…

The keynote speaker will be newly-elected county supervisor Sue Hoek. Other speakers will include the chief of the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, the N-I-D representative, Superintendent of the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District and the President of the Lake Wildwood Association….

It starts at 6:30pm but people are encouraged to be there by 6, and enjoy some refreshments and mingle with their neighbors. It’s at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 17645 Penn Valley Drive.

