Town Hall on Wildfire Prevention and Preparedness

This year was the most destructive wildfire season in California history. In an effort to keep Nevada County residents informed about activities in the area, a panel of publlic safety experts particpated in the Wildfie Prevention and Preparedness Town Hall sponsored by the County Office of Emergency Services. An overflow corwd a the Rood Center heard CALFIRE Unit Chief Brian Estes and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner, talk about efforts in unincorporated Nevada County. Estes presented a three-prongred approach highlighting a Nevada County strength.

The second prong focused on aggressive fire suppression and funding for local fire agencies. The third prong is the personal responsibility of every community member.

Nevada City Chief Sam Goodpeed spoke about activities in Nevada City and Chief Mark Buttron spoke about Mutual Aid from other agencies across the state.*

CHP Lieutenant George Steffenson, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard and Sheriff-elect Shannan Moon spoke about law enforcement priorities.

County Emergency Services Director, Steve Monaghan focused on Code Red Emergency Notfication System and Public Works Director, Trisha Tillotson represented County services focusing on road maintainance and vegetation management.

Other public agencies and non-profits had booths in the lobby to provide information and answer questions about how they support fire safety and emergency preparedness for Nevada County residents.