Town Halls Hosted By New Electricity Provider

Residents and business owners in Grass Valley and Nevada City will have an opportunity to learn more about a new power supplier that they’ve been automatically enrolled in, as PG and E customers, starting in January. Both City Councils approved contracts, in March, with Pioneer Community Energy, established in 2018. And the company is hosting Town Halls. The one in Grass Valley is tonight (Wed.), with the Nevada City Town Hall next Tuesday, the 18th. They’re a not-for-profit local public agency. And Executive Director Don Eckert says offering a choice will mean lower bills…

Pioneer negotiates with energy producers and purchases electricity in the same market that PG and E does. In a recent study of neighboring counties, the company also says 85-percent of solar customers save money with them. Eckert says energy options will be be outlined at the Town Halls, including one that’s 100-percent renewable…

But under state law, customers living in areas with a so-called “community choice aggregator”, like Pioneer, can also opt-out. The Town Halls are from 6 to 7pm in the City Council chambers. But you can also attend via Zoom.