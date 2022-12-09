Toy Run Back in Full Glory

The 31st Annual Nevada County Toy Run is back and its full glory at 12 noon on Saturday after two years of makeshift runs during the pandemic. This year the 6-mile motorcycle ride from the Rood center to the Nevada County Fairgrounds through Nevada City and Grass Valley is fully sanctioned and has the full support of Nevada County, Nevada City, and Grass Valley law enforcement agencies. As guests on a recent KNCO Insight, organizers Eric Oliver, and mother daughter team Shannon and Chelsea Bueler shared the results of hours and days of hard work to get the event back to pre-pandemic splendor. Oliver proudly saying Grass Valley is opening Mill Street for the 2000 or so riders.

Oliver says the viewing is great along the entire route, but it is especially great to ride through town- both for riders and spectators.

The group also says the event couldn’t happen without the community support. Hidden costs for road closure permits from the Department of Transportation and the hiring of the CHP to officially close Highway 49. Nevada City Police closes Broad Street, Sacramento Street and the Old Nevad City Highway to the city limit. Then GVPD takes over for East Main Street Main Street and Mill Street.

The ride collects toys to give as gifts, but the group also provides a holiday meal for each family.

Community members can still donate cash or goods either at several locations including the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Penn Valley Nursery. Tomorrow afternoon you can also drop off at the fairgrounds.

On Saturday, streets along the route close for the better part of an hour as the trail of motorcycles winds its way to the Fairgrounds. For more information about the Nevada County Toy Run 2022 visit their Facebook page or nevadacountytoyrun.com