Toy Run Founder Named Citizen of the Year

Many people in Nevada County enjoy the parade of bikers bearing toys each year during the Nevada County Food and Toy Run, and this year the event’s founder has been named Citizen of the Year by the Nevada County Association of Realtors. Thom Staser received the award last week, not knowing when he went to the ceremony that he was going to be the guest of honor…

Staser founded the food and toy run in 1991, which has provided over 300 families a year with a holiday meal, and about three toys each for the kids. Bikers from as far away as southern California and Oregon take part. Staser says he’s a little out of his comfort zone with the notoriety, but still grateful…

This year, 1812 motorcyclists participated, with an estimated 45-hundred toys. And Staser adds all of the food and all of the toys stay in Nevada County.

