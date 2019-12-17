< Back to All News

Toy Run Helps 800 Kids, 300 Families

Posted: Dec. 17, 2019 12:02 PM PST

The numbers are in for this year’s Nevada County Food and Toy Run, which was handled a little differently this year when it came to the distribution. Organizer Thom Staser received help, and food donations from the United Way, Interfaith Food Ministry, and the Food Bank of Nevada County. Interfaith Executive Director Phil Alonso says he was impressed with the number of people they were able to help…

Staser admits he had a little trepidation at first with the larger groups stepping up, but says evcerything went smoothly…

Extra food or leftover toys will help other needy families and children. The number of motorcyclists were down this year. Staser says 803 riders were counted, but it looked like more. This was the 28th year for the Food and Toy Run, and Staser says he will be back to do it again next year.

–gf

