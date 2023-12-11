Toy Run Rolls Down Mill Street Plaza

The 32nd Annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run was back in full action Saturday afternoon as between 1500 and 1800 motorcycles rolled from The Rood Center in Nevada City a short 6 mile plus ride to the Nevada County Fairgrounds delivering toys for less fortunate children in Nevada County and providing quite a show for onlookers along the route.

Just around noon, in Grass Valley at the intersection of the Mill Street Plaza and Main Street at the clock tower, Deputy Police Chief Steve Johnson was assisting crews in opening pulling the bollards to allow the bikes to enter the Plaza. After last year’s heavy rain the route was back to normal with a new highlight.

Johnson says the hard left turn and narrow entryway to the Plaza added an unanticipated level of challenge.

Johnson sharing that with that large a group of riders, the last group to leave the Rood Center would be departing about the same tome the leaders arrive at the Fairgrounds.

And almost like clockwork, around 12:20 the bikes began to arrive in Grass Valley

The Facebook post says 1450 officially counted with an estimated several hundred rolling through other gates at the Fairgrounds and not counted.