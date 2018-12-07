< Back to All News

Toy Run Rumbles Through Nevada County Saturday

Since 1991, motorcycles have rumbled through western Nevada County with riders bearing food and gifts for needy families in the area. The 27th annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run is tomorrow–the brainchild of organizer Thom Staser. Staser expects close to two thousand riders, with some coming from as far as Bakersfield and southern Oregon. Staser says the reason they come is because it’s an event that everybody appreciates…

It starts at noon at the Rood Center and lasts about an hour as the riders make their way to the fairgrounds to drop off the toys. It has been known locally as a toy run, but Staser says food is an integral part…

In many cases, those toys are the only presents that some of those kids will get. If you plan to be running errands tomorrow, you might want to wait until after the noon hour. Of course, you are welcome to come out and cheer the bikers on.

