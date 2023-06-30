Toy Story Orchestra Performs This Weekend

If you think you’ve seen Toy Story too many times, you’ve never seen it this way. As part of Music in the Mountain’s 42nd Annual Summer Fest, Executive Director Jenny Darlingon-Person says the original and complete Randy Newman score will be performed by an orchestra to the much-beloved Pixar animated feature. That’s Saturday night at Western Gateway Park…

Darlingon-Person says a click track is sent by Disney to Ryan Murray and the Music in the Mountains orchestra…

The gates open at 6pm, with the concert beginning at 8, with plenty of tickets still available. Last year, Pirates of the Caribbean was performed the same way. But it had to be moved inside from the Fairgrounds, to the Center for the Arts, because the Fairgrounds was being used as a staging area for a wildfire near Bridgeport. And if you’re looking for a more patriotic theme for Fourth of July weekend, Darlington-Person says the Music in the Mountains orchestra’s annual Happy Birthday USA show is Monday night at the park.