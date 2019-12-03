Toys For Tots Drive Underway

Toys for Tots began in 1947 in Los Angeles, where a Marine Corps major was inspired by his wife, who tried to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll to a needy child but couldn’t find any organization to do so. At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local reservists, who coordinated and collected toys from bins placed outside Warner Brothers theaters. The Nevada County chapter was established 19 years ago. John Bynes, the Marine Corps League coordinator, says donations are just starting to pick up, with the change of the calendar to December…

Because of that annual challenge, Bynes says there’s now an age limitation of 16. Final collections are on December 19th…

Saturday, December 21st, is the distribution day. Bynes says the goal is to serve around 15-hundred children. Donations sites are all over the county, including at KNCO and all fire departments. Donations should be new and unwrapped, and valued at 10 or more dollars.