Toys For Tots Dropoff Event Veterans Hall

The local Toys for Tots drive is hitting its climax with a dropoff event in Grass Valley on Thursday. Local Coordinator John Bynes, with the Marine Corps League, says items are being brought to the Veterans Hall on South Auburn Street, for sorting, at 11:30am. And he says it would be worthwhile for the community, especially young ones, to attend…

The toys were collected from 14 area fire departments. Toys for Tots began, nationwide, in 1947. But Bynes says this particular program has only been going on for the last couple of years or so and is often confused with the Toy Run and CHIPS for Kids…

But despite the confusion, Bynes says around five to seven-thousand toys are collected and distributed to 15-hundred to 16-hundred kids. The public donates unwrapped items valued at 10 dollars or more.