< Back to All News

Tracking System Results In Vehicle Theft Arrest

Posted: Dec. 27, 2019 12:45 PM PST

Another stolen vehicle arrest by law enforcement, thanks to tracking technology. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says that led officers to two occupants in a vehicle that had pulled into a gas station on Nevada City Highway…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says the car was reported stolen from Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln. This LoJack system was donated to the Grass Valley Police Department and installed for free by the company, with other arrests reported in the past…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says after the vehicle was returned to the owner, it was reported that a debit card was missing and that there’d been an unsuccessful attempt to use it to make various transactions. There was no financial loss. Hodges, who’s 42 and from Roseville, was not charged in relation to that report, nor was Anderson, who’s 36 and from Rough and Ready.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha