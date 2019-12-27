Tracking System Results In Vehicle Theft Arrest

Another stolen vehicle arrest by law enforcement, thanks to tracking technology. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says that led officers to two occupants in a vehicle that had pulled into a gas station on Nevada City Highway…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says the car was reported stolen from Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln. This LoJack system was donated to the Grass Valley Police Department and installed for free by the company, with other arrests reported in the past…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says after the vehicle was returned to the owner, it was reported that a debit card was missing and that there’d been an unsuccessful attempt to use it to make various transactions. There was no financial loss. Hodges, who’s 42 and from Roseville, was not charged in relation to that report, nor was Anderson, who’s 36 and from Rough and Ready.