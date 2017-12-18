< Back to All News

Traffic Congestion Helps Nab Vehicle Thieves

Posted: Dec. 18, 2017 5:52 PM PST

Some traffic congestion helped Grass Valley Police arrest a Penn Valley man, and his passenger, who were suspected of travelling in a stolen vehicle from Alta Sierra. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the driver was spotted by a patrol officer on East Main Street near Hughes Road, Sunday afternoon. After the officer made a U-turn, without his lights or siren on, the driver took off quickly and recklessly. The driver went through a roundabout, before continuing toward the downtown area…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

The driver was soon after stopped by officers. Bates says 25-year-old Alfred Gonzalez is known to law enforcement. The passenger, 37-year-old Jake Sheldon of Grass Valley, was also arrested. In addition to the felony vehicle theft charge, Gonzalez is charged with several misdemeanor drug and burglary tool charges, including receiving known stolen property…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Sheldon was arrested on one felony charge of concealing a knife, along with the misdemeanor drug possession charges.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha