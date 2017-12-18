Traffic Congestion Helps Nab Vehicle Thieves

Some traffic congestion helped Grass Valley Police arrest a Penn Valley man, and his passenger, who were suspected of travelling in a stolen vehicle from Alta Sierra. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the driver was spotted by a patrol officer on East Main Street near Hughes Road, Sunday afternoon. After the officer made a U-turn, without his lights or siren on, the driver took off quickly and recklessly. The driver went through a roundabout, before continuing toward the downtown area…

The driver was soon after stopped by officers. Bates says 25-year-old Alfred Gonzalez is known to law enforcement. The passenger, 37-year-old Jake Sheldon of Grass Valley, was also arrested. In addition to the felony vehicle theft charge, Gonzalez is charged with several misdemeanor drug and burglary tool charges, including receiving known stolen property…

Sheldon was arrested on one felony charge of concealing a knife, along with the misdemeanor drug possession charges.