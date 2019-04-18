< Back to All News

Traffic Delays Resume On Hwy 20 Near Smartsville

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 12:13 AM PDT

If you drive on Highway 20 near Smartsville, one-way traffic controls are resuming for a safety project that began last year. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it features a re-alignment of the highway…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the delays will be intermittent for the next three to four weeks, between 7am and 4pm Monday through Friday, before the traffic controls are in effect daily…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the new bridge in August, with the entire project to be completed by October. Borrayo says delays should end at that time, but off road improvements are expected to continue through next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha