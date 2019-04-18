Traffic Delays Resume On Hwy 20 Near Smartsville

If you drive on Highway 20 near Smartsville, one-way traffic controls are resuming for a safety project that began last year. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it features a re-alignment of the highway…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the delays will be intermittent for the next three to four weeks, between 7am and 4pm Monday through Friday, before the traffic controls are in effect daily…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the new bridge in August, with the entire project to be completed by October. Borrayo says delays should end at that time, but off road improvements are expected to continue through next year.