Traffic Safety Also Enforced As Schools Reopen

The start of the new school year also means the annual adjustment for motorists. And Nevada County law enforcement is looking out for the illegal passing of busses when stopped to pick up or drop off students. Drivers must stop in both directions when they see the flashing red light and/or an extended arm. The only exception is when there are four lanes of traffic, when drivers coming the other way can continue through, although caution is recommended. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says while there’s still some driver confusion, officers don’t have much tolerance for violators…

Blakemore also points out that it’s very rare on local streets to find a configuration where motorists don’t have to stop. Meanwhile, school zones and surrounding areas are now filling up…

You can also find short videos on line showing some safety tips to help keep children out of harm’s way, including from the CHP. Or you can contact a local law enforcement agency for clarification on driving protocols.