Traffic Signals Can Stay On During PSPS

Motorists using Combie Road on Friday might find it a little more slow-going than normal. The signals at three intersections are being turned off between 8am and 5pm. Nevada County Public Works Director says each intersection will be off for about an hour…

That would include during Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Outages have often resulted in blinking red lights, turning an intersection into a four-way stop. Tillotson says the Combie Road intersections are at Higgins and Magnolia Roads, as well as Lakeshore North…

Access to businesses and homes will be maintained, but expect traffic delays.