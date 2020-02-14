< Back to All News

Traffic Stop Burglary Suspects Turns Up Weapons

Posted: Feb. 14, 2020 1:46 PM PST

Two men have been arrested in the North San Juan area on a number of charges, with a variety of weapons found inside their vehicle. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it started as a call from a homeowner, around 2am Thursday, on Casey Ranch Road, of an attempted burglary. The suspects took off in a pickup truck towing a trailer and were soon after pulled over on Highway 49 near Tyler Foote Road…

But inside the truck and trailer, Trygg says deputies found items that included an assault gun and a stun gun, an expandable baton, and several methamphetamine pipes. 53-year-old Michael Walker, from Carlin, Nevada, and 51-year-old Neil Rudd of Nevada City were taken into custody…

Both men were also on probation, with Walker being an ex-felon.

