Traffic Stop Leads To Drug-Related Arrest

A traffic stop has led to a Grass Valley man being arrested on five related felony charges. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says 31-year-old Donald Garcia was pulled over Monday evening in the area of Timberwood Drive and Jack Rabbit Road…

Bates says officers were also authorized to search Garcia’s home on Dorsey Drive, where they found methamphetamine and fentanyl, paraphenalia, and evidence of sales, among other items…

Bates says the amounts of the drugs found were considered modest, including for Garcia’s own personal use.