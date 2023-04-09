Trail and Road Closures Continue In Tahoe Forest

As the weather improves, you may think it’ll be okay to take a hike or drive on trails in the Tahoe National Forest. But Trails Program Manager, Joe Chavez, says they’ve extended the seasonal closure period for another month…

Chavez says normally seasonal closures are lifted by April in the lower elevations of the forest and by late April in the higher elevations. But he says motorized vehicle use on forest roads during wet or snowy conditions causes degradation of soil and water resources…

The closures for lower elevations of the west side of the forest are now scheduled to stay in place until April 30th and on the east side, including Truckee and Sierraville, until May 23rd, which is just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Chavez says this will also reduce maintenance costs. It will also protect water quality, with much of the forest’s area serving a municipal watershed.