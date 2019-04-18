Transcontinental Railroad Subject of Speaker Night

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad, which is the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night presentation. Bob Rohwer (roar) is a railroad enthusiast. He trains docents at the Sacramento Railroad Museum, is a tour guide, brakeman, and conductor on the Sacramento Southern Railroad, and works part time as a conductor on the Sierra Northern-Mendocino Railroad in Woodland. He says his presentation will start around the time of the Louisiana Purchase…

Listen to Bob Rohwer 1

The railroad was completed with the Golden Spike ceremony in Utah in 1869, but the western end of the railroad was in Sacramento…

Listen to Bob Rohwer 2There will be several events in Sacramento and around the country to celebrate the anniversary next month. Tonight’s presentation is at 7 o’clock at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. It’s free, but the church is having a service tonight, so you are asked to park at the History Center site next door.

–gf