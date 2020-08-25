Transfer Station Rennovation Ahead

If you’ve been unhappy about the frequent long waits at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, improvements are on the way, but it’ll be at least a couple of more years before you see them. Nevada County is just in the preliminary stages of design work. The county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says the station was built 26 years ago, after the landfill closed. And, in recent years, the number of self-haul customers has dramatically increased…

The existing Public Receiving Area provides only eight unloading bays. The new facility will include up to 24 bays. Garcia says the proposed project also includes a new plaza that will double the number of scales to four and accomodate a 50-percent increase in vehicle flow, without causing backups. The existing Public Receiving Area will divert organics waste…

Garcia says a virtual Town Hall has been scheduled for September 9th. Meanwhile, because of the lengthy environmental documents and permitting process, construction won’t begin until the winter of 2021 or spring of 2022.