Transfer Station Rennovation Moves Forward

Another step forward for the long overdue rennovation of the McCourtney Road Transfer Station. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution adopting the initial study regarding the project. Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, told the board that customer traffic jumped over 60-percent from 2016 to 2019, with a 20-percent increase in garbage but a 100-percent increase in green waste, partly due to recent wildfires…

Garcia says the recycling market crash, in 2016, made if much more difficult to move materials, on top of greater restrictions from China, the biggest world market. And, starting next year, the county will also be mandated to provide an organic food waste collection and diversion program. County Supervisor Heidi Hall sits on the county’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission. She says the site has been increasingly problematic and challenging since it opened back in 1994…

The new facility will triple the number of unloading bays, to 24, among other improvements. The goal is to start construction later this year, with completion by the fall of 2023.