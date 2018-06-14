Arrest After Woman Hit In Head With Rock

A transient whom Grass Valley Police consider to be a menace has been arrested for seriously injuring another transient, after hitting the victim in the head with a rock. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says it happened Wednesday night…

The woman told officers that 46-year-old Gepetto Krug, of Penn Valley, got into an argument with her at a transient camp near Idaho Maryland Road before striking her. Kimbrough says Krug was arrested at the camp on three felony charges, including assault with great bodily injury….

Kimbrough says Grass Valley Police have arrested Krug 14 times in just the last couple of years, with some of the offenses considered violent. He says contacts go back around 10 years. He says Krug also has mental health problems. The exact condition of the woman is not known but she did have to be transported to the hospital for treatment.