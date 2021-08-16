< Back to All News

Transit Schedule Finally Back To Normal

Posted: Aug. 16, 2021 12:50 AM PDT

All public transit service in Nevada County is finally resuming normal hours, starting Monday, August 16th.  Nevada County Connects Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says hours had been trimmed since April of last year, when the pandemic really started to take hold…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

And with the Delta variant surge resulting in the highest caseload of the entire pandemic for the county,Van Valkenburgh says all public transit, as well as nationwide, will continue to have a mask mandate in place for all riders, regardless of vaccination status…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Starting in July, full capacity was also allowed again. Van Valkenburgh says the normal schedule also applies to paratransit services and senior dial-a-ride. Monday through Friday hours are now 6:30am to 7:30pm, instead of 7:30am to 4:30pm, which had been the traditional Saturday schedule.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha