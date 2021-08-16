Transit Schedule Finally Back To Normal

All public transit service in Nevada County is finally resuming normal hours, starting Monday, August 16th. Nevada County Connects Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says hours had been trimmed since April of last year, when the pandemic really started to take hold…

And with the Delta variant surge resulting in the highest caseload of the entire pandemic for the county,Van Valkenburgh says all public transit, as well as nationwide, will continue to have a mask mandate in place for all riders, regardless of vaccination status…

Starting in July, full capacity was also allowed again. Van Valkenburgh says the normal schedule also applies to paratransit services and senior dial-a-ride. Monday through Friday hours are now 6:30am to 7:30pm, instead of 7:30am to 4:30pm, which had been the traditional Saturday schedule.