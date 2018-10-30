Transition To PGE Time Of Use Plan Underway

It’s been about six months since PG and E started transitioning customers to its new Time-of-Use rate plan. The idea is to get residents to use less energy during the peak period, which is 4 to 9pm, when rates will be higher. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says around four-thousand customers in Nevada County had the option, starting in April, of joining the plan right away, instead of waiting as long as two more years. She says around 24-hundred said “yes”. Customers have still had the option to go back to their old rate plan until April of next year if they didn’t like the new billing…

Meanwhile, Merlo indicates that customer feedback has not been very negative…

Merlo says a full transition to the Time-of-Use plan will take place around the fall of 2020. SMUD customers in Sacramento will be fully phased in by April of next year.