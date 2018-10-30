< Back to All News

Transition To PGE Time Of Use Plan Underway

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 5:51 PM PDT

It’s been about six months since PG and E started transitioning customers to its new Time-of-Use rate plan. The idea is to get residents to use less energy during the peak period, which is 4 to 9pm, when rates will be higher. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says around four-thousand customers in Nevada County had the option, starting in April, of joining the plan right away, instead of waiting as long as two more years. She says around 24-hundred said “yes”. Customers have still had the option to go back to their old rate plan until April of next year if they didn’t like the new billing…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Meanwhile, Merlo indicates that customer feedback has not been very negative…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says a full transition to the Time-of-Use plan will take place around the fall of 2020. SMUD customers in Sacramento will be fully phased in by April of next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha