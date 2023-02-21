< Back to All News

Transititional Kindergarten Greatly Expanding

Posted: Feb. 20, 2023 4:39 PM PST

As learning loss from the pandemic continues to be evaluated, California is expanding an early childhood education program that may help younger children bounce back. Starting next fall, Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers says transitional kindergarten will be far more available…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

The plan is to gradually phase in younger students each year until all four-year-olds are eligible by the 2025-2026 school year. Transititional kindergarten was approved by the Legislature in 2010. It’s often described as a steppingstone between preschool and kindergarten, which is now more academically demanding than it once was…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Both transitional kindergarten and kindergarten are optional. Children are only required to attend school in California once they turn six years old. But in recent years, momentum has been building in the Legislature to make kindergarten more mandatory and full-day, in an attempt to help close the widening achievement gap.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha