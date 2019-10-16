Transportation Mitigation Fees Increase with Inflation

Even though the city, as well as other agencies in Nevada County, are looking for ways to build more affordable housing, Grass Valley approved a slight increase in transportation mitigation fees builders are required to pay in order to complete new construction. The fees are used to defray all, or a portion, of the cost of public facilities related to a development project.

Senior Civil Engineer, Zachary Lake presented the request that was the result of the Nevada County Transportion Committee recommendation to adjust the Regional Transportation Mitigation Fee that they approved in September.

Lake says fee is based on the annual San Francisco Construction Cost Index published by the Engineering News Record. The 0.8 percent increase is tied to the cost of inflation.

The adjustment rasies the transportation mitigation fee by three dollars and twenty-eight cents to $413.19 for new residential construction.

The current Regional Transportation Mitigation Fee was established in the 2016 Nexus Study Final Report, and the Regional Transportation Mitigation Fee 2016 Administrative Plan were approved by Nevada County Transportation Commission in November 2016