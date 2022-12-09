Travelling To Sierra This Weekend? Don’t

With an even more powerful storm on the way late Friday night, Cal Trans is urging motorists to not travel in the Sierra this weekend unless they have to. Public Information Officer John O’Connell says snow levels will start between four-thousand and 55-hundred feet on Saturday and will lower to 25-hundred to 35-hundred feet by Sunday…

And while it’s mostly non-vital tourist traffic, O’Connell says it won’t likely be lighter than weekdays…

And during chain controls, speed limits are reduced to 30 miles an hour on Interstate 80 and down to 25 miles an hour on Highway 50. O’Connell also asks motorists to check out Cal Trans’ QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements. And as always, drivers are asked to be alert for Caltrans workers operating equipment and to move over a lane when it’s safe to do so.