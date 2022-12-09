< Back to All News

Travelling To Sierra This Weekend? Don’t

Posted: Dec. 9, 2022 12:45 AM PST

With an even more powerful storm on the way late Friday night, Cal Trans is urging motorists to not travel in the Sierra this weekend unless they have to. Public Information Officer John O’Connell says snow levels will start between four-thousand and 55-hundred feet on Saturday and will lower to 25-hundred to 35-hundred feet by Sunday…

click to listen to John O’Connell

And while it’s mostly non-vital tourist traffic, O’Connell says it won’t likely be lighter than weekdays…

click to listen to John O’Connell

And during chain controls, speed limits are reduced to 30 miles an hour on Interstate 80 and down to 25 miles an hour on Highway 50. O’Connell also asks motorists to check out Cal Trans’ QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements. And as always, drivers are asked to be alert for Caltrans workers operating equipment and to move over a lane when it’s safe to do so.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha