Treat Street Both Available at Fairgrounds

Posted: Feb. 7, 2020 6:06 AM PST

When one becomes available, it’s big news because it doesn’t happen very often. The Nevada County Fairgrounds has a vacant Treat Street booth and is seeking a local nonprofit group to operate it at the 2020 Nevada County Fair. The booth is located on “South Treat Street,” near Gate 5, between the popular NEO and SEED booths. Applicants may choose the food or beverage of their choice to serve from the booth, but proposed menu items must not conflict with existing concessions. Contact the Fairgrounds for more information. Last year, Treat Street generated over a million dollars, with most of that money going to area non-profits.

