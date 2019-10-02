< Back to All News

Treat Street Breaks Record, Tops $1 Million Again

Posted: Oct. 2, 2019 7:17 AM PDT

If you’ve ever been to the Nevada County Fair, you certainly know there are a lot of goodies on Treat Street, and this year, you ate a lot of them. Fair officials says the non-profit organizations brought in a record-breaking one million, 125-thousand dollars this year. Auctions also set a record, with 736-thousand dollars combined between the Ag Mechanics and Junior Livestock auctions. That’s 65-thousand dollars more than last year. An exact attendance figure was not given, but officials say it was about 96-thousand, which is similar to crowd figures from recent years.

–gf

