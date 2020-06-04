< Back to All News

Treatment Groups May Meet In Person More

Posted: Jun. 4, 2020 12:36 AM PDT

12-step programs, such as Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and other treatment groups, have been considered essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But most meetings have been held remotely, or online. However, Priya Kannall, a public information officer with the Nevada County Public Health Department, says there’s been increased interest for these groups to meet in-person, as restrictions are relaxed…

click to listen to Priya Kannall

Kannall says in-person contact for people with these issues can also have more value, although no more than 10 can attend. And other familiar precautions should always be taken, including wearing masks and keeping the proper distancing…

click to listen to Priya Kannall

Participants, also including staff and volunteers, should also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attendance. The treatment groups should also maintain a list and phone numbers of participants, so that contact tracing can occur, if someone tests positive.

