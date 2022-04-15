< Back to All News

Treatments Change Along with BA2 Variant

Posted: Apr. 15, 2022 5:49 AM PDT

Spring break provides a break from school for children, and it has also continued to bring relief regarding the number of COVID cases in the county. However, officials are still monitoring the BA2 variant that has caused national officials to extend mask requirements at airports and public transpiration until early May. During a regular update with KNCO, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says only a few patients have been in the hospital with COVID, and as the virus has mutated so has the treatment. The primary treatment is also more readily available than other previous treatments.

 

The treatment should be taken with five days of symptoms and a positive COVID test result.

 

The Paxlovid treatment also appears to be effective against both Omicron mutations.

