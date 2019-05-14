Tree Mortality Presentation At Sierra College Tonight

Tree mortality is the latest presentation in Sierra College’s Science Lecture Series at the Nevada County campus this evening. Doctor Carrie Levine is a forest ecologist at U-C Davis. She says at least 129-million trees have died in California in recent years, primarily in the Sierra Nevada. She says those trees were historically considered to be resilient to disturbances like wildfire and drought, as a result of their diverse species composition and structure. She says they were maintained by frequent, low-severity fires, which consumed fuels and opened areas for regeneration. But that strategy has been radically altered…

Levine says she’ll look to the future, to examine the techniques that can restore resiliency, including more prescribed fires…

The presentation is this evening, from 6:30 to 7:30, in the Multipurpose Center of the Sierra College Nevada County campus in Grass Valley.