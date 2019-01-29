Tree Removal Project On Hwy 174 Nearly Complete

A tree removal project on Highway 174, that started in October, is scheduled to be completed in a couple of weeks. That’s on a ten-mile stretch, from South Auburn Street to the Nevada County line. And Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Racquel Borrayo, says it should not be confused with a traffic safety project that’s still in the works that will also require trees to be taken down….

Borrayo says right now crews are removing only dead and dying trees that pose a hazard for motorists. The traffic safety project will require the removal of some healthy trees, on a two-mile stretch between Maple Way and You Bet Road which will also be realigned, to reduce accidents. The loss of those trees has been the main focus of opponents. Borrayo says the design process continues to move forward…

In September, Cal Trans presented a revised proposal that to Nevada County Supervisors that featured a way to reduce the number of trees that would have to be taken down. But the group “Save Highway 174” questions whether the accident rate has been high for a long enough period of years to justify the project. Meanwhile, the hazardous tree project has one-way controlled traffic most weekdays, from 7am to 6pm, with delays that usually last no longer than ten minutes.