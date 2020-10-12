Tree Removal Project Resumes In Nevada City

A controversial PG and E project to remove what it says are unhealthy trees near its power lines in Nevada City resumed on Monday. The same Nevada County judge who granted a temporary injunction against it last month has now approved a motion by PG and E to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Save Nevada County Trees. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says Judge Thomas Anderson agrees with PG and E that the California Public Utilities Commission, and not the court, has jurisdiction over the project…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says around 120 of the 263 trees are left. But she says some are being set aside, at least temporarily…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

The Blue Atlas cedar is the only one on city property and was where protesters had been sitting before the injunction was granted. Once again, the attorney representing Save Nevada County Trees, Lorraine Reich, did not return calls for comment. The Public Utilities Commission filed a brief supporting the motion. State Senator Brian Dahle had also sent a letter to the commission recently, urging the group to assert its jurisdiction more.