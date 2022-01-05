< Back to All News

Tree Removal Work Will Impact NevCo Highways

Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 12:32 PM PST

So many tree hazards were created from the snowstorm that Cal Trans is seeking additional assistance. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’ve initiated a three-million dollar dollar emergency tree removal contract with an independent company. And that’ll also mean intermittent one-way traffic controls on parts of Highways 20, 49, and 174 in Nevada County through March…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Most of the work will be done during daytime hours Monday through Friday, although there will also be some removals going on this weekend. The exception is a heavily-travelled stretch of Highway 49, between La Barr Meadows Road and McKnight Way, where work is only going on from 8pm to 5am through Friday….

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Other highways that will be impacted are Highway 20, between Nevada City and the Interstate 80 junction, Highway 49 between Nevada City and the Highway 89 separation in Sierra County, and Highway 174, between the Golden Center Freeway separation and Greenhorn Access Road.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha