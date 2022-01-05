Tree Removal Work Will Impact NevCo Highways

So many tree hazards were created from the snowstorm that Cal Trans is seeking additional assistance. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’ve initiated a three-million dollar dollar emergency tree removal contract with an independent company. And that’ll also mean intermittent one-way traffic controls on parts of Highways 20, 49, and 174 in Nevada County through March…

Most of the work will be done during daytime hours Monday through Friday, although there will also be some removals going on this weekend. The exception is a heavily-travelled stretch of Highway 49, between La Barr Meadows Road and McKnight Way, where work is only going on from 8pm to 5am through Friday….

Other highways that will be impacted are Highway 20, between Nevada City and the Interstate 80 junction, Highway 49 between Nevada City and the Highway 89 separation in Sierra County, and Highway 174, between the Golden Center Freeway separation and Greenhorn Access Road.