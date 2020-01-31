< Back to All News

Tree Trimming and Removal Could Disrupt Traffic

Posted: Jan. 30, 2020 5:36 PM PST

Traffic disruptions are expected to continue, on and off, for weeks, from tree trimming and removal work on area highways. On the Golden Center Freeway this week, the southbound on-and-off ramps are scheduled to stay closed, between 8:30am and 4pm, through Friday, at Gold Flat Road. For motorists travelling northbound during that same time frame, the Broad Street and Sacramento Street on-ramps are closed near Nevada City. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Raquel Borrayo, says it’ll help reduce the wildfire danger this summer, among other benefits…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the drier-than-normal weather this month has allowed more work to be done, although it’s still cool and damp enough for it to be completed safely…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

For future projects, Borrayo asks motorists to check the Cal Trans District Three web site each week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha