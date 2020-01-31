Tree Trimming and Removal Could Disrupt Traffic

Traffic disruptions are expected to continue, on and off, for weeks, from tree trimming and removal work on area highways. On the Golden Center Freeway this week, the southbound on-and-off ramps are scheduled to stay closed, between 8:30am and 4pm, through Friday, at Gold Flat Road. For motorists travelling northbound during that same time frame, the Broad Street and Sacramento Street on-ramps are closed near Nevada City. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Raquel Borrayo, says it’ll help reduce the wildfire danger this summer, among other benefits…

Borrayo says the drier-than-normal weather this month has allowed more work to be done, although it’s still cool and damp enough for it to be completed safely…

For future projects, Borrayo asks motorists to check the Cal Trans District Three web site each week.